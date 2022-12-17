There's just one day to go until the World Cup final 2022, and on day 28 of the football tournament, Croatia are gearing up to take on Morocco for the third place title.

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui says his players "still have that appetite" to take home the bronze medal, despite losing 2-0 in the semi-finals to France.

Tomorrow's final will see Les Bleus take on Argentina in a battle to lift the World Cup trophy in Qatar.

