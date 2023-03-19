‘This is my time’: Leon Edwards confident after retaining UFC welterweight title

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has said celebrated his victory saying 'this is my time,'

Edwards retained his belt at UFC 286 at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night.

Jamaican-born Edwards also said that 'after the longest road to get here...it's even more satisfying for me and my team.'

Edwards beat Kamaru Usman by majority decision and extended his unbeaten run to 12 fights.

This was their third such meeting after and their first match-up since Usman beat Edwards seven years ago.

