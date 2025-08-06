Rare glimpse of Naomi Osaka’s daughter seen in new documentary trailer

A rare glimpse of Naomi Osaka’s daughter features in a new trailer for the tennis player’s documentary Naomi Osaka: The Second Set.

Tubi’s teaser, released on Wednesday, 6 August, gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the sports star balancing her career and becoming a first-time mother.

Osaka and rapper Cordae, whose full name is Cordae Amari Brooks, welcomed their daughter Shai in 2023.

She described her return to tennis as a "love letter for moms."

Naomi Osaka: The Second Set premieres on Tubi on 24 August.