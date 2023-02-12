Nathan Jones sacked after Southampton lose to 10-man Wolves

Nathan Jones has been sacked as Southampton manager less than 24 hours after the football club’s 2-1 home defeat against a 10-man Wolves.

The Saints are entrenched in a desperate fight for Premier League survival, lying at the foot of the table four points adrift of safety.

“First-team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club,” a statement by Southampton said.

“First-team lead coach Ruben Selles will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea.”

Sign up for our newsletters.