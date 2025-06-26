Watch as an NBA prospect swears on live television after being picked by a team during the draft in Brooklyn.

ESPN cameras captured the moment Collin Murray-Boyles, 20, from the University of South Carolina, shook his head and muttered “f***” under his breath when it was revealed that he would be playing for the Toronto Raptors.

The 6ft7in player then went on to hug his mom and girlfriend, before walking up on stage to meet NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who moments earlier had announced the news.

The Canadian team were able to see the funny side, later sharing a photo on X of Murray-Boyles smiling with the caption: “See guys, he’s happy!”