Gary Lineker names manager he would like to replace Gareth Southgate at England

Gary Lineker has named the manager he would like to replace Gareth Southgate at England following the 53-year-old’s resignation on Tuesday (16 July).

The former England striker appeared to suggest he would like former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to succeed Southgate and take over the Three Lions.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast with Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, Lineker said: “If you go English, we should mention Frank Lampard. But, wouldn’t you go all out and go for Jurgen Klopp?”

Shearer replies: “Do you really think England would go for a German manager?”

Lineker replies: “Yes, but he’s not really German, he is half-German because he has been in England for so long.”