Nissan electrifies Covent Garden with Formula E ‘Feel Electric Festival’ in London

Nissan, in partnership with Formula E, has launched the ‘Feel Electric Festival’, transforming London’s Covent Garden into a racing paradise.

Fans can test their skills on several simulators or compete in a head-to-head race using only the power of their brain.

Nissan’s Formula E driver Sacha Fenestraz told The Independent that racing-specific alterations in the sport have made it a much more exciting affair for spectators, with the cars hitting speeds of up to 275kmh this season.

“The championship is growing a lot, the car is more tricky to drive, it’s lighter and quicker and we have more power. It’s a big step forward in terms of racing which is a lot more interesting.”