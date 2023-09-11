Tennis player Novak Djokovic paid an emotional tribute to his good friend Kobe Bryant following his record-breaking 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open.

After winning the title Djokovic put on a blue T-shirt that honoured the Los Angeles Lakers star, who died in a helicopter crash in 2020 alongside his daughter Gianna and several others.

The shirt read “Mamba Forever” on the front, along with pictures of Bryant and Djokovic.

On the back in purple was the number 24, which Bryant wore during his Hall of Fame career.

Djokovic said Bryant was a “close friend” and “one of the people I relied on the most”.