Team GB swimmer drops to floor in despair after breaking Olympics rule

A Team GB Olympic athlete dropped to the floor in despair as he was disqualified from the men’s 200m backstroke after finishing in first place in the heats.

Luke Greenbank, a two-time medallist at the Tokyo Games, had broken the obscure rule of swimming too far underwater at the beginning of his race.

The 26-year-old was comforted by fellow competitors as he appeared to be devastated by the verdict.

Olympic rules state that competitors must not travel more than 15 metres under the water.