Klopp jokes he’s ‘last man standing’ after latest Premier League sackings

Jurgen Klopp joked that he is “the last man standing” after two Premier League managers were sacked on Sunday 2 April.

Chelsea’s Graham Potter and Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers both left their clubs this weekend, following defeats against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

A total of 12 managers have been dismissed already this season - a record for England’s top flight.

“What can I say? The elephant in the room is probably why I am still sitting here, in this crazy world!” Klopp said when asked about the sackings.

“Last man standing!”

