Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
01:05
Man Utd players put my plan in the bin, claims Ten Hag after 4-0 Brentford thrashing
Erik ten Hag blamed “individual mistakes” for Manchester United's disastrous 4-0 defeat against Brentford.
The manager admitted Brentford were far hungrier as his team crashed to a second consecutive defeat at the start of the Premier League season.
Brentford racked up their four goals in the opening 35 minutes of the game.
Ten Hag said: “Brentford were more hungry. We conceded goals from individual mistakes. You can’t have a tactical plan but then put it in the bin.”
He added: "The team has to take the responsibility, I feel really sorry for the fans who did everything to support us, we let them down.”
Sign up for our free newsletters here.
Up next
00:36
Marcus Rashford: Erik ten Hag expects forward to stay at Man Utd
01:35
Antonio Conte says Spurs will perform better against Chelsea after multiple losses
02:00
Chelsea: Raheem Sterling aims to be leader as he joins London club a ‘grown adult’
00:47
England’s Georgia Stanway belts out Sweet Caroline for Bayern Munich initiation song
05:02
Anne Heche: Career highlights of the late Hollywood actor
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
02:11
Moment Salman Rushdie’s attacker apprehended by audience members seconds after stabbing author
01:55
Who is Salman Rushdie and why is he controversial?
00:33
Anne Heche dies aged 53 after sustaining injuries in car crash
01:20
Heatwave: How the water shortage brought some regions to a hosepipe ban
01:27
Father of nine-month-old baby blocks Thames Water worker from leaving after having no water for 36 hours
00:34
Severe thunderstorm bends 90m tall wind turbine in half
02:00
‘Puffin Patrol’: Remote Icelandic community fighting to save puffin chicks
01:08
Salman Rushdie: Hadi Matar pleads not guilty to attempted murder of author
00:52
Spirit Airlines employee trades blows with female passenger during argument
03:20
Marshawn Lynch: Bodycam shows police pull ex-NFL star from sports car during DUI arrest
00:35
Wind creates twisting 'firenado' as heatwave sweeps across France
05:02
Anne Heche: Career highlights of the late Hollywood actor
00:38
‘He’s buzzing in there’: Canadian politician swallows bee during live press conference
02:11
Moment Salman Rushdie’s attacker apprehended by audience members seconds after stabbing author
00:38
‘He’s buzzing in there’: Canadian politician swallows bee during live press conference
02:11
Moment Salman Rushdie’s attacker apprehended by audience members seconds after stabbing author
01:55
Who is Salman Rushdie and why is he controversial?
01:24
Salman Rushdie’s suspected attacker named as 24-year-old Hadi Matar
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
11:44
Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
13:26
Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground
09:29
Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground
00:44
Dorset wildfire continues to tear through Studland as disposable BBQ confirmed as source
02:01
French prime minister says country must adapt to climate change as wildfires rage
00:32
Heatwave: Sky fills with smoke as French firefighters battle blaze in Gironde
01:22
Environment Agency rescues fish as hot weather impacts animals in the UK
00:42
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract
00:41
‘We’ve got a high quality manager here’ says Nick Pope after signing to Newcastle United
00:28
Aston Villa goalkeeper allegedly assaulted during pitch invasion after Manchester city win
01:05
Manchester City stage remarkable comeback to clinch Premier League title
00:59
Today show: Justin Sylvester pushes Jenna Bush Hager away twice during segment
00:45
Edinburgh Fringe: Frankie Boyle says many performers at ‘elitist’ festival are ‘parasites’
01:54
Anne Heche’s heart being kept beating for organ donation assessment
01:10
Lisa Kudrow says Friends creators had ‘no business’ writing about people of colour
00:23
Eurovision superfan shares enthusiasm for Glasgow to host 2023 contest
01:38
Warner Bros reportedly considering three options for The Flash after Ezra Miller controversies
00:54
Former Eurovision runner-up hopes Liverpool will host 2023 contest
01:00
Reading & Leeds Festival 2022: Who is headlining this year?
10:25
Under the Banner of Heaven and Maryland | Binge or Bin
03:02
Under the Banner of Heaven is ‘not Andrew Garfield’s finest work’
10:29
Black Bird and Resident Evil | Binge or Bin
02:54
Resident Evil ‘feels very heavy-handed’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
49:30
Rebecca Humphries on emotional abuse, toxic love and her night out with a disappearing softboi
00:57
Rebecca Humphries gives her definition of gaslighting
01:35
Rebecca Humphries says narcissism feeds toxic behaviour in relationships
31:45
Dr Hazel Wallace busts myths around the clitoris, female masturbation, and the ‘orgasm gap’
00:40
Sarah Palin's Zoom meeting hijacked by drawing of giant penis
01:22
360-degree headcam captures stunning wingsuit jump from mountain in the Swiss Alps
00:38
Angelina Jolie fights back tears after moving daughter into Spelman College
00:23
Man dresses head-to-toe in flowers to walk seven miles for Scottish tradition
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21