Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp details importance of Man United rivalry: ‘Special game’

Jurgen Klopp has detailed the importance of the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash.

The two teams meet at Anfield in what the Reds’ boss describes as a “special game”.

“In a moment when Liverpool vs United is not a special game anymore, then something went really wrong,” he said.

“I love football, I love the fuss we make of it... Liverpool vs United, I want to see that.”

Klopp added that when the two clubs clash it is - and has always been - “a big game”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.