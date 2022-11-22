Roy Keane has spoken out against the decision to host the World Cup in Qatar, suggesting it “shouldn’t be here” as he appeared on ITV’s coverage of Argentina vs Saudi Arabia.

The Manchester United legend cited “corruption, the way they treat migrant workers and gay people” as reasons the country shouldn’t have been awarded football’s biggest tournament.

“The World Cup shouldn’t be here,” Keane said.

“You can’t treat people like that. We all love football. We’re on about spreading the game but to just dismiss human rights because of a football tournament is not right.”

