Rafael Nadal says he is 'very sad' to pull out of Wimbledon semi-final

Rafael Nadal has said that he is "very sad" to pull out of the Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios following an abdominal injury.

Though he claimed a five-set victory over Taylor Fritz, the Spanish 22-time grand-slam champion confirmed his withdrawal at a press conference on Thursday (7 July).

"I have a tear in the muscle and the communication is too late... It is very tough circumstances but it is obvious if I keep going the injury will be worse and worse", Nadal said.

