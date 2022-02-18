Proud Van Bronckhorst urges Rangers to finish the job after shock Dortmund win

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst declared his pride in Rangers’ stunning 4-2 Europa League win over Borussia Dortmund and called on his side to finish the job at Ibrox next week.

In an incredible knockout round play-off encounter at Signal Iduna Park, the Scottish champions raced into a two-goal interval lead through a VAR-awarded penalty from Gers captain James Tavernier and an Alfredo Morelos tap-in.

Light Blues midfielder John Lundstram curled in a wonderful third after 49 minutes, only for Dortmund’s teenage England midfielder Jude Bellingham to reduce the deficit a minute later with a similar counter.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here