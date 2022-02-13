Rangnick: Manchester United must work harder to score goals

Ralf Rangnick has admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo needs to score more goals but believes his Manchester United team-mates are just as responsible for recent struggles to find the net.

Ronaldo has only scored one non-penalty goal since Rangnick’s appointment in early December and missed from the spot in the FA Cup fourth round defeat to Middlesbrough last week.

United have only scored more than once in two of Rangnick’s 12 games in charge, however, while consecutive 1-1 draws against Middlesbrough and Burnley came despite out-shooting their opponents 52-14.

