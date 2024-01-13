Reading fans storm pitch in protest against owner

Reading‘s League One match against Port Vale was suspended Saturday 13 January after fans stormed the pitch in protest of the club’s owner.

Fans began throwing tennis balls onto the field at Select Car Leasing Stadium in Reading just 16 minutes into the match. Not long after, hundreds of fans ran on to the pitch — some even with children in tow.

“We must reiterate to our supporters that entering or throwing items onto the pitch can put the fixture at risk of abandonment and can result in personal consequences including banning orders,” Reading wrote on X.