Football fans in Saudi Arabia whistled during a minute’s silence for Franz Beckenbauer ahead of kick-off between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

The German football legend died on Sunday aged 78 and a tribute was paid at the Spanish Super Cup semi-final, which took place in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

However, some of the 25,000 crowd appeared to whistle during the minute of remembrance, while players, coaches and staff stood unmoved.

According to a local journalist quoted by Spanish outlet Cadena SER, the behaviour of fans had nothing to do with Beckenbauer.

“It is frowned upon to have a minute of silence here,” the reporter said.

Real Madrid went on to win the game 5-3.