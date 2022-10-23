Formula One pays tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz at American Grand Prix

Formula One paid tribute to the late Red Bull and Red Bull Racing owner Dietrich Mateschitz at the American Grand Prix on Sunday (23 October).

Drivers, teams and fans came together for a minute’s applause to celebrate the life of Mateschitz, who died on Saturday (22 October), aged 78.

“He was a man that inspired so much, he is the reason that we are here”, Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner said.

