Steve Cooper has criticised Richarlison for his apparent showboating against Nottingham Forest, suggesting he “wouldn’t accept” his players doing it.

The Brazilian juggled the football on the wing during Tottenham’s 2-0 victory at the City Ground on Sunday (28 August), sparking boos and jeers from the home fans.

“I wouldn’t want my players to do that, what Richarlison did,” Cooper said.

“But if that’s accepted at Spurs, that’s nothing to do with me, but it wouldn’t be accepted here.”

