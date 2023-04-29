Rishi Sunak has recorded a video message for Stockton Town FC, ahead of their Northern Premier League final match against Long Eaton United.

It comes after the prime minister met with local MP, Matt Vickers, who even appeared to have gifted Sunak one of the team’s shirts.

“Your local MP Matt Vickers has been telling me all about the action down at Bishy Road”, he said, wishing luck to ‘the Anchors’.

“I understand that you’ve got some of the best and loudest fans around, and Stockton is right behind you.”

