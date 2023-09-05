Rob Burrow discussed the challenges of living with motor neurone disease (MND) during an emotional appearance on This Morning.

Sitting alongside his family on Tuesday 5 September, the former rugby league player said he will “fight and fight” to his very last breath and told viewers he wishes he could play sports with his son.

“It is so frustrating at times because all I want to do is to be able to kick a ball around with my gorgeous little boy,” Burrow said.

“I have got a beautiful family and they are well and get to do all the things they want to do. I just want to be where they are because I love them.”