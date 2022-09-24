Roger Federer in tears as he says goodbye to tennis

Roger Federer was in tears as he said his final goodbye to tennis following his match loss against rival, Rafael Nadal, at the Laver Cup.

Even Nadal couldn’t help but get emotional as his biggest competition thanked fans for their support which ‘means the world’.

“It’s been a perfect journey, I would do it all over again,” he said in his farewell interview. “It was never supposed to be that way. I was just happy to play tennis and spend time with my friends, really.”

