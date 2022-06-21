Ronaldinho scored a spectacular free-kick to knock England out of the World Cup 20 years ago today (21 June).

The football legend netted Brazil’s second goal of the game to give his nation a 2-1 lead in the quarter-final after Michael Owen had opened the scoring.

Ronaldinho was sent off just seven minutes after his iconic strike for a foul on Danny Mills.

But it was for his stunning goal that the game is still remembered, as the Samba star cheekily chipped David Seaman to send his country into the semi-finals.

