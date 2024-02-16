Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis sealed his Player of the Match performance against Hull FC with an act of generosity a the MKM Stadium.

After his side cruised to a 22-0 win in the Super League derby, the England half-back gave his medal to a fan in the stands.

Lewis hugged the fan, who seemed to be a Hull FC supporter, and put his medal around her neck.

The 22-year-old was booed through much of the contest but brushed it off to deliver a strong performance to open the season.