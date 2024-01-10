Olympic sprinter Karsten Warholm’s brutal training session in snow

Heavy snow didn’t stop a Norwegian Olympic gold medallist from continuing his training regime.

Three-time world champion sprinter Karsten Warholm, 27, posted footage on Instagram of him running topless on a track as ice crunches beneath his feet.

He sprints across the arena before coming to a stop as he hits a wall of snow.

“Putting the win in winter! -21 [degrees Celcius] but no excuses,” Warholm said.

Followers were baffled by Warholm’s brutal training session, with one commenting: “Good way to give yourself hypothermia I suppose.”