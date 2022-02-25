Russian F1 driver Nikita Mazepin hopes Sochi GP goes ahead despite Ukraine invasion

Russian Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin is still hopeful that the Sochi Grand Prix goes ahead this season after it was announced on Friday that the race has been cancelled.

Asked about the situation unfolding in eastern Europe, which has seen Russia invade Ukraine, Mazepin suggested he doesn’t like “mixing sport with politics”.

“I’m not struggling at all [to focus] because I have always been a big supporter of sports without politics,” he said.

Mazepin added that he hopes a race goes ahead in Russia later this year.

