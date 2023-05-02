Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney ‘serious’ about Gareth Bale playing for Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have said there is “seriousness” to the offer they broadcast on Twitter for footballer Gareth Bale to come out of retirement and play at the Hollywood stars at Wrexham.

The former Wales captain was offered the opportunity to play for the club following their promotion to the English Football League in April.

“I think we have a very strong side... [if] we need somebody else, we’ll do our best to go out and get them,” McElhenney explained.

