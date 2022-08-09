Serena Williams announces intention to retire from tennis after US Open

Serena Williams has announced her intention to retire from tennis after the US Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner admitted on Tuesday (9 August) that she is “evolving away” from the sport.

“I’ve been reluctant to admit that I have to move on from playing tennis, it’s like a taboo topic, it comes up and I start to cry,” Williams said in an interview with Vogue.

Williams is expected to play the US Open as the final Grand Slam of her career later this month.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.