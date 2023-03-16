Andy Farrell jokes about family rivalry ahead of Ireland v England clash

Andy Farrel joked about family rivalry ahead of the six nations clash between Ireland and England on Saturday.

The Ireland head coach will be going head-to-head with his son, England’s fly-half Owen Farrell.

He said that he is trying to talk his grandchildren into cheering for Ireland in the St Patrick’s weekend showdown.

Ireland, the current world number one, is seeking to clinch a Guinness Six Nations clean sweep.

England suffered a humiliating 53-10 defeat to France in their last game.

