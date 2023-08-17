Spectator imitating bee disturbs tennis player mid-match

A spectator imitating a bee disturbed a tennis player mid-match at the Cincinnati Masters on Wednesday (16 August).

Stefano Tsitsipas paused as he heard a buzzing sound while he prepared to serve against Ben Shelton.

Footage shows the Greek player swatting his racket in an attempt to shoo away the ‘insect’ before realising what was happening and informing the umpire.

Tsitsipas then exchanged words with fans in the stands before carrying on with the match, which he went on to win 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).