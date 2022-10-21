Jurgen Klopp ‘very sure’ Steven Gerrard will bounce back from Aston Villa sacking

Jurgen Klopp says he is "very sure" that Steven Gerrard will bounce back from his sacking from Aston Villa.

"I don't think we have to worry now about Stevie ... he knows the game long enough and knows these kinds of things can happen," the Liverpool boss said.

He added: "We all get knocks, it's all about how we respond."

The former Reds manager lost his job after the side's 3-0 defeat at Fulham on Thursday, 20 October.

