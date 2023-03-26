Rishi Sunak has been seen video calling with Harry Kane to congratulate the 'all-time great' for becoming England's record goal-scorer.

Kane netted his 54th international goal when England took on Italy on Friday (24 March), knocking Wayne Rooney off the top spot.

“You’re a phenomenal captain, a phenomenal role model, and the entire country is very proud of you and lucky to have you", Sunak told the forward.

The player will be looking to top his own record as England take on Ukraine tonight (26 March).

