Super Bowl LVII sees the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head for NFL glory.

The game, which takes place this Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, pits the teams with the two best records in the 2022 season against one another.

From quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, to offensive stars AJ Brown and Travis Kelce, there will be plenty of talent on show.

Ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl, check out six players to watch in the big game.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.