Travis and Jason Kelce thank Taylor Swift’s fans after podcast wins award

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason have thanked Taylor Swift’s fans after winning a podcast award.

New Heights was named Podcast of the Year at the 2024 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards on Monday 11 March.

“Podcast of the year... it’s big s***,” NFL star Travis said in a clip released shortly after the ceremony, which the brothers were unable to attend.

“Listen, this is an incredible honour, especially for two jabronis like us,” Jason added.

The pair went on to thank Swifties for their support of the sports-based podcast, saying they have the “best fanbase in the entire world”.