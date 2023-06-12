Andy Murray thanked fans for their support after winning the Surbiton Trophy final on Sunday 11 June.

The Brit beat Jurij Rodionov 6-3 6-2 to secure his first title on grass for seven years.

“I just wanted to send a message to say thanks for all the support, I had a brilliant week here in Surbiton, it’s been a brilliant start to the grass season,” Murray said.

“Thank you, and keep supporting for the next few weeks.”

Murray skipped the French Open to focus on the grass-court season in a bid to boost his world ranking of 43 and be seeded at Wimbledon.