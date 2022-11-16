Novak Djokovic free to play in Australian Open after visa ban overturned

Novak Djokovic will be able to play in the Australian Open in 2023 after the Australian government overturned a visa ban.

The tennis star was detained in January over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid and was deported 10 days later.

He did not meet the requirements for entry at the time so his visa was cancelled and he was automatically banned from entering the country for three years.

Immigration minister Andrew Giles - whose government came to power in May - has since overturned the ban and is set to grant Djokovic a visa.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.