Novak Djokovic shared an inspiring message to young athletes after his historic French Open win.

The Serbian tennis star, who beat Casper Ruud on Sunday to scoop a men’s record 23rd Grand Slam title, urged young people to “create a better future”.

“I was a seven-year-old dreaming that I could win Wimbledon and become number one in the world one day,” Djokovic said.

“One thing is for sure, I feel that I had the power to create my own destiny, I tried to visualise every single thing in my life, not only believe it but really feel it with every cell in my body.”