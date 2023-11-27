David Seaman has paid tribute to Terry Venables, revealing how the former England manager would ask him to “calm down” Paul Gascoigne during Euro 96.

“He always had a smile on his face, even when he was angry,” the former goalkeeper said.

“I remember during Euro 96, we’d been in the hotel and locked away for quite a long time.

“He’d be like, ‘David, can you take Gazza fishing, he’s really winding me up’. His man management was brilliant. So I would take Gazza out fishing and calm him down.”