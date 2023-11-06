Texas Southern tuba player punches fan in stands at college football game

A Texas Southern University tuba player was filmed punching a heckler during a college American football game on Saturday, 4 November, before carrying on playing his instrument.

Footage shows the musician dancing and playing the instrument as a spectator shouts at him.

The tuba player then throws several punches before the heckler appears to fall backwards.

It was not confirmed if the heckler was injured or if police responded to the incident.

Texas Southern lost to Jackson State 21-19 on Saturday.