Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea were ‘the better team’ despite 3-0 loss to Leeds

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted that his side were ‘the better team’, despite their 3-0 loss to Leeds United at Elland Road.

The German coach watched as goals from Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison cost his team three points.

Despite the result, Tuchel was unwavering in his assessment: “We were able to cope with (Leeds’) style, we were able to be the better team, we were able to be one or two zero ahead”.

Sign up to our newsletters.