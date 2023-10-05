Tom Brady trades his own ‘$1,000 rookie card’ with young NFL fan

NFL legend Tom Brady gave one lucky fan the trade of his lifetime that resulted in the young boy landing a $1,000 Brady rookie sports card.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion participated in Fanatics’ first “Topps Hobby Rip Night” which saw sports cards and memorabilia hobbyists travel to shops across the US to meet celebrities and trade with their collections.

At one event in New Jersey, Brady interacted with children and handed out some rare trading cards from his own NFL career.

He traded one of his coveted rookie cards, which is believed to be worth more than $1,000, to a young fan.

In return, Brady wanted the boy’s DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles jersey.