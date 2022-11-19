World Cup: Ecuador prepare to take on hosts Qatar

Qatar will kick-off the 2022 World Cup against Group A rivals Ecuador on Sunday.

Both sides will see the game as a massive opportunity to pick up a victory in a tough-looking group which also contains Netherlands and Senegal.

The World Cup’s opening match kicks off at 4pm GMT (7pm local time) on Sunday at Al Bayt Stadium, immediately following the opening ceremony.

Ecuadors squad is expected to include: Ecuador: Dominguez, Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Gruezo, Caicedo, Cifuentes, Valencia, Plata, Ibarra.

Sign up to our newsletters here