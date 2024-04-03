Spurs’ draw at West Ham a step in right direction, says Postecoglou

Tottenham’s 1-1 draw at West Ham was a step in the right direction despite dropping more points in the top-four race, coach Ange Postecoglou said.

Brennan Johnson’s early strike was cancelled out by a goal from Kurt Zouma as a frantic London derby ended all square on Tuesday night (3 April).

Speaking in a post-match press conference, Postecoglou said: “It is all part of the development. That is why we have coaches, why we develop a system. We are not the finished article and we know that.

“There was enough there tonight for me to say that it is a team still heading in the right direction.”