Antonio Conte gives update on injured trio after north London derby defeat vs Arsenal

Antonio Conte gave an update on the fitness of injured trio Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur and Richarlison after Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-0 defeat against Arsenal.

Spurs lost the north London derby at home for the first time since 2014, with a Hugo Lloris own goal and an impressive long-range effort from Martin Odegaard sinking the hosts.

Post-match, Conte confirmed that playing Kulusevski and Richarlison was a bit of a risk and that he believes Bentancur is “very close” to a return.

