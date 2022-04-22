Tyson Fury promised a “war” when he defends his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium despite more light-hearted exchanges between the pair on the eve of their showdown.

They briefly danced on stage alongside one another as the music blared, having turned to face the assembled crowd, although a fired-up Fury insisted matters would be more serious when they next meet.

“Respect to Dillian Whyte and his team, proper professional men, and we’re going to give you a real fight.

“It’s going to be a war, don’t worry about that.”

