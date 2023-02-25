Tyson Fury ‘can’t wait’ to see brother Tommy knock Jake Paul ‘spark out’

Tyson Fury has weighed in on tomorrow’s fight between brother, Tommy Fury, and Jake Paul with some stern words for the YouTuber.

“I think Jake Paul’s deluded and he’s going to get knocked out tomorrow”, he responded to Paul’s claims he would knock out Fury within four rounds at the long-awaited fight.

“I can’t wait to see it.”

Fury weighed in at 184.5 lbs for the fight, while Paul scaled 183.6 lbs.

The pair will face off in Saudi Arabia tomorrow night (26 February).

