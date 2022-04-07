Watch live as Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin holds a news conference

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin is holding a press conference following an executive committee meeting at the headquarters of European football’s governing body in Nyon, Switzerland.

The main items on the agenda during Wednesday’s meeting were the approval of the Uefa Club Licensing and Financial Sustainability Regulations and the allocation and distribution criteria for the Uefa Euro 2024 club benefits programme.

However, ESPN report that a decision on Russia’s expulsion from this summer’s Women’s Euros was not discussed at the meeting, with that expected instead in May.

