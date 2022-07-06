Euro 2022: England ‘ready to go’ ahead of tournament opener, Sarina Wiegman says

England boss Sarina Wiegman says the Lionesses are “really ready to go” ahead of the first game of Euro 2022.

The team take on Austria at a sold-out Old Trafford on Wednesday (6 July), beginning their bid for home European Championship glory.

Wiegman’s side beat Belgium 3-0 at Molineux, Holland 5-1 at Elland Road and Switzerland 4-0 in Zurich in warm-up matches ahead of the tournament.

England will also play Northern Ireland and Norway in their group.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.