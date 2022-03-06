Conor McGregor has reaffirmed his interest in buying Chelsea, confirming on Twitter that he is still "exploring" the idea.

The UFC star sent the internet into meltdown last week when he responded to Roman Abramovich's statement about selling the club.

"Chelsea for sale for £3bn, let’s buy it," McGregor wrote in a Whatsapp message.

He has since followed that up, early on Sunday in a now-deleted tweet that read: "I do not speak in jest. I am exploring this. A football franchise purchase is in my future make no mistake about it."

